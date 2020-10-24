The founder of B-lord Group of Companies, Linus Williams Ifejika, has said that the role of digital financial transactions in building a sustainable economy could not be overemphasized.

He strongly believes that the future economy belongs to those who could align themselves with the various viable digital opportunities for day-to-day transactions.

Said he: “Nigeria has moved from a hall of shadow to a global light in the society; our efforts are put into various sectors to reduce the state of unemployment, and cause a remarkable growth in the economy.

“The digital hub has series of online businesses and e-commerce whereby sales communities come together to fuel the financial line of the country.

“A cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that is secured by cryptography, which makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit or double-spend.

“This new age currency is a game changer, and the B-Lord group of companies sits on the rock of digitalizing and monetizing the virtual currency. Which is why almost every Nigerian investment includes either of the various types of cryptocurrencies. “This successful trade has loads of opportunities and as well different companies involved in the same business, but the B-lord has participated in the fulfillment of opportunities by tackling the competitive nature, and looks ahead by updating and keeping the company afresh and prepared for latest improvements.”

The company is owned by a tech-savvy young man, Ifejika, who hails from Ebenebe, Awka North, Anambra State.

then blossomed in Onitsha part of state.

Those who know him well will easily agree that he has his life planned out already, and his business is not exempted from the loads of plans.

He believes that on every investment made, there is an expected return, that is why the company comprises hardworking knowledgeable staff who put efforts together to see a great turnout of its business. Paramount to him is providing clients with utmost satisfaction.

He disclosed that B Lords group of companies, was developed as a platform, to be one of the best crypto currency companies in Nigeria. And by so doing, to become every customer’s choice where they can derive maximum satisfaction through reliable trading offers.