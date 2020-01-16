Chiamaka Ajeamo, [email protected]

The world today is largely controlled by digitalization, a situation whereby internet-enabled devices and systems utilizes technology to ensure mankind communicates with one another from any location across the globe.

This trend has been defined by experts to be called ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT), and it is driving digital disruptions across all industries of the economy and the insurance sub-sector is not an exception.

According to an international report, in America for instance, a growth of ‘Insurance-Technology’ (insurtech) investments and an upsurge in mobile devices has shaken the insurance industry to its core.

The report added that venture capital insurtech investments soared to $2.5 billion in 2015 from $700 million in 2014 and the figure keeps rising every year as more digital devices are introduced into the market.

Speaking on the profits of digitalisation, the Deputy Managing Director, Corporate Services, LASACO Assurance plc, Rilwan Osinusi, in an interview with Daily Sun, said that digitalisation anywhere and in any economy in the world improves productivity and efficiency.

Osinusi explained that the digitalisation of insurance businesses in the country will result in an increase in the purchase of insurance products and when this happens, the contribution of insurance to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country will improve significantly; and this automatically leads to an enhanced economy, insurance companies get bigger and the rate of unemployment is reduced as more people will be employed.

However, despite the benefits of digitalisation, it is disheartening to note that over 79 per cent of insurance companies especially those in developing countries, are still lagging far behind in digital adoption.

With the above findings, insurance experts in Nigeria have warned that if insurers do not adjust their business models to meet new consumer expectations in this digital age, they will lose valuable business and this will further have a negative impact on the sector’s growth.

At various stakeholders’ meetings held across the country from last year till present, speakers had bemoaned the failure of operators to effectively deploy technological tools to boost patronage of insurance products.

It is in this light that concerned experts worried by the poor insurance penetration in the country, are clamouring that greater investment be made in the acquisition and deployment of contemporary technology to grow the industry.

Speaking at a workshop in Lagos, the Executive Director, Business Development, First City Monument Bank, (FCMB), Bukola Smith in a paper, “Deploying Technology to Drive Insurance Penetration,” hinged the problem of low insurance penetration level in Nigeria to the failure of professionals not leveraging on technology to grow the industry.

Discussing global trends in the insurance industry, Smith stated that basic technology is shaping the way insurance companies across the world do business as consumers are looking for companies that will make a shift from paper to digital and are able to enhance insurance purchase and management experience from start to finish.

“Customers want a seamless experience that enables them to complete transactions in a matter of minutes as opposed to the status quo. The traditional model where a broker or agent has to be encountered in person is fast becoming archaic,” she said.

With this, she charged brokers and stakeholders to embrace digital marketing, maximise the use of social media and artificial intelligence in their operations adding that, enormous opportunities abound in the Nigerian market and technology is a certain way to disrupt the status quo in the sector to allow improvement in the penetration level.

Similarly, President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2019 National Insurance Conference in Abuja, while urging insurance firms to embrace technological innovations to ensure all Nigerians are insured, stated that the fact that insurance penetration in the country is below one per cent presents vast avenues for underwriters to deepen insurance penetration faster thus, increasing financial inclusion.

Buhari, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mahmud Isa Dutse, affirmed that the apt utilization of digital technology will provide operators the platform to deliver quality services to their clients as well as ensure that claims payment processes and procedures are faster, efficient and seamless.

On his part, Seun Ayegbusi, a Digital Insurance Transformation Expert, explaining ‘Insurtech’, said it means leveraging technology solutions to improve insurance processes across all touch points of insurance business, thereby achieving actionable results that transcends into intuitive customer experience.

Ayegbusi stated that the essence of digital insurance transformation is to find the best possible technology solutions to solve the numerous problems within the insurance business value chain and attain results that translate into either making more money for the insurer by expanding the customer pool, or saving more money for the insurer by reducing operational cost.

“The use of emerging or disruptive technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Internet of Things (IoT), chatbots, machine learning, data analytics, and blockchain to help simplify automate and provide transparency to existing insurance processes while delivering value to the customer,” he said.

Further emphasizing the importance of digitalising the insurance sector, he said, “nowadays everyone seeks a simpler, faster and cost-effective way to get things done, from buying stuffs online to banking without leaving their rooms and hopefully to purchasing insurance products with ease without the complexity of paper-based transactions among other things.

“Therefore, if the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), operators and stakeholders can understand insurtech from this perspective then the industry will move forward faster, because at the end of the day everything leads back to an increased business bottomline, which means insurers will make more money faster in shorter time with less operating cost, and customers will be happy to purchase insurance”, he advised.

Fortunately, earlier in the year, NAICOM unfolded plans to recalibrate its operations throwing up digitalisation as the fulcrum for developing the insurance industry in the country.

The Acting Commissioner for Insurance, NAICOM, Sunday Thomas who disclosed this said the digitalisation of operations in the insurance industry is the way forward for the sector.

In his keynote address at a seminar for insurance journalists with the theme: ‘Strategic Focus of the Commission in the Year 2020; from compliance to development’, Thomas said “Digitalisation of insurance business is no longer an option, but an imperative which we all have to work towards its actualisation. As we may all be aware, the industry is currently lagging behind other financial services sectors in this area.”

Thomas stated that the commission is working vigorously to ensure all its operations are digitalised.

He pointed out that the year 2020 is a year to turnaround the industry’s fortunes and this cannot be accomplished without digitalising the processes and encouraging the industry to imbibe same.