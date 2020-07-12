Damilola Fatunmise

Beautiful and soft-spoken actress, Omolola Oyekangun has been plying her trade in the movie industry for almost 13 years.

The scriptwriter and producer, who has seven movies to her credit narrates her movie odyssey, including her gains and pains.

Tell us about your journey into acting.

I joined the movie industry in 2008 through my mum who was also an actor. She was known as ‘Ola Smart’ in the industry. I was trained under a group called ‘Ipaja Unit Group’. Unlike now that anyone will just come and start producing, then it wasn’t easy, you had to pass through some tutelage. Today, when I look back, and I return all the glory to God.

Can you share your growing up with us?

I grew up in a family of four – my mum, dad, elder sister and I. My growing up was not really easy because I am not from a rich home. It was not easy at all I must confess. If not for God’s mercy, maybe you wouldn’t know or hear about me.

Who were the actors you grew up watching?

My favourite actor while growing up was Mummy Funmi Martins, that was before she passed away. I loved her soft and calm way of interpreting her role.

But now, I love watching actors like Bimbo Akintola, Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, Femi Adebayo and many more.

Have you produced any movie of your own?

Yes, I have produced over seven movies. They include Omo Ole, Oro Omo, Ipinle Wura, Idaro, Sindara, Secret, and Omo Mi.

Aside your productions, how many movies have you featured in?

I have lost count of the number of movies I have featured in. But I can mention a few of them. They are Ife (Love), Grip, Ojelu, Karamo Alhaja, Olosho, POS, Abiyamo, and Itanna, among many others.

What is your greatest challenge as an actor?

I have a lot of challenges. But I believe noting good comes without challenges or stress. Life itself is filled with challenges. Another major challenge I face is convincing people about the way they think about me.

What else do you do aside acting?

I am into business. I run a cosmetics shop and a makeup studio. I sell bags as well. Don’t mind me, I love money, so I am engaged in so many businesses.

How romantic can you be for your lover?

I am a very romantic person. If I have to score myself, I will give myself 85 per cent because I know I am very romantic.

What are your beauty routines?

I eat a lot of fruits and veggies. I drink plenty of water, take my bath twice a day and apply my skin care products.

What is the most challenging role you have ever played?

My most challenging role was playing a tout. But my director said I looked too calm for the role after I had practiced several times.

Which part of your body you consider your best asset?

It’s my eyeballs, and also my voice. People easily fall for them. But I am kind of shy.

Where do you see yourself in the next three years?

I want to be a very successful businesswoman and a well-recognised actor.

Can you act nude for N20 million dollars?

Nude? No, never! My body is so precious to me. I believe everything is not all about money. You meet money in the world and die and leave it there, so what’s the use for dirty acts?

Do you encourage dating or marrying from your industry?

Dating or marrying from the movie industry is not a big deal if you both love each other. I am not just a fan of give and take relationship, I also believe in feelings, love, emotions, because there is nowhere you can’t find love.

Have you ever been sexually abused?

No. Not at all…

How are you coping with the COVID-19 pandemic?

The pandemic is serious. It has really affected me, most especially, my business. But thank God for life. Na person wey dey alive dey make money.

What should your fans be expecting from you soon?

My fans should be expecting the best of Omolola Oyekangun because I am working on a very interesting and fantastic story. Trust me, it’s another big one. Just stay tuned on my Instagram page for update.