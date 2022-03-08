By Lukman Olabiyi

Leading business acceleration company, Growth Africa Startups has signed seven new emerging startups to the portfolio of companies under its advisory management.

The seven startups according to the Chief Executive officer of Growth Africa Startups, Mr. Samuel Ajiboyede were selected from a list of over 50 upcoming businesses which participated in a free Executive Management training and mentorship programme organized by the company in partnership with Lagos Business School.

According to Mr Ajiboyede, the startups which have been formally signed by his company include Pillplus, a social platform which allows patients easily connect to qualified medical practitioners for their health needs; Payslice-a platform that offers credit to business to cover operational cost and gives employees instant access to their earning; Schrow- a Fintech that bridges trust between parties on deals and Looptel – a last mile telecoms infrastructure provider providing access to voice and data communications.

Also included are Famebirds – an influencer marketing platform that connects influencers to business brands in order to promote their products and services and achieve more sales and growth;

Traveloptions – a hospitality outfit that uses modern tech to redefine travel experience; and FabricEight – an Afro-centric clothing brand with specialty in producing casual wears, painting the African beautiful story into a wearable piece and promoting the black culture through unique clothing and style.

Speaking about the acceptance of the seven startups, Ajiboyede noted that with the agreement papers signed, his company will now provide the necessary guidance to the startups by giving them access to market and funding to scale up in the shortest possible time.

“What we have done was to formally engage these seven enterprising startups from the long list of startups that attended our free Executive Management training at the Lagos Business School and mentorship programme.

“The agreement we signed with them is to offer advisorial role as board member of these companies. With our over two decades of experience in the tech space and connection with local and foreign investors, we are also offering them access to fund that will enable them to scale up their idea quickly and capture the market.

“These seven companies under our management are game changers and we are optimistic that with our guidance and direction they will be the next billion dollar African entrepreneurs,” Ajiboyede said.