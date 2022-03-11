By Christopher Oji

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, popularly known as GRV, has partnered with WellaHealth to provide micro health cover for one million Lagosians in commemoration of World Malaria Day coming up on April 25.

This partnership is aimed at enabling registered voters in Lagos access the Micro Health Insurance Cover provided by WellaHealth.

At a media launch held at the Lagos Office of WellaHealth in Maryland, Lagos, Rhodes-Vivour said every Lagosian deserves access to affordable and high-quality health care given the high level of stress and health hazards that the city presents to its hardworking and resilient residents.

Business Development Lead at WellaHealth, Mr. Collins Jacobs said: “The micro health plan provides beneficiaries with a 30 -day cover for malaria test and treatment, typhoid cover when malaria is negative, treatment for fever and pains, treatment for cough and cold, treatment for stomach upsets and allergies, blood pressure and blood sugar checks with access to talking to a doctor 24/7 as long as the plan is active.”