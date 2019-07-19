GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Nigeria Plc, has appointed Mr. Kunle Oyelana, as its new Managing Director, effective June 01, 2019.

The appointment of Mr. Oyelana was announced at the 48th Annual General Meeting of the company held recently. Oyelana brings over twenty years experience in the pharmaceutical industry where he had held roles of increasing responsibilities across Africa and Asia. He has a track record of success in the development and effective implementation of robust strategies with a keen focus on delivering sustainable growth in diverse markets.

In his previous role as a Commercial Director for the Classic and Established Products (CEP) portfolio for GSK in the Africa and Developing Countries of Asia region, he provided stimulus for the over 40 markets in the region to achieve strong double-digit growth of key assets in a challenging environment. While serving as the Marketing and Commercial Excellence Director for Nigeria and previously for Kenya, East Africa, he led the rapid deployment of Commercial Trade Channel strategies and effective utilisation of multiple channels and platforms to deliver exceptional customer engagement and sustained business growth.

Oyelana who also leads the GSK Pharmaceutical Nigeria business has a strong focus and drive to deliver outstanding business performance, while strengthening controls and developing talent.