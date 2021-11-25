General Site Solutions, GSS Group, has unveiled a customer reward promo, tagged, “Earn a ‘carmission’.” The campaign started on November 1, and to end on February 14, 2022. Anyone who subscribes to Dubai Estate within the period automatically gets a raffle ticket as well as qualifies for the final draw which will hold February 14, 2022.

Benjamin Ezemma, Vice Chairman, GSS Group, also assisted in unveiling the promo, stressed that the vision of GSS Group mainly centres around offering investors appreciable and consistent value through investment opportunities like Dubai Estate. He equally hinted that the value of the estate might appreciate from N8 million to N11 million next year.

Ezenwa, a trained architect, kicked off the promo at the firm’s head office situated in Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria. He explained that the “Earn a Carmission” initiative is aimed at rewarding and sustaining relationships with existing and prospective clients of the firm. “Every client stands the chance of winning the star prize. In fact, I am optimistic that one of you here will be the winner,” the GSS boss maintains.

Dubai Estate, a flagship brand of GSS Real Estate and Investment, is being executed by GSS Construction, a construction firm. The estate is solidly sitting on 30 hectares of land, situated along the popular Trans-Obibia Layout, Awka. It is just a one-minute drive from the Ngozika Estate.

General Site Solutions is an award-winning and customer-centric conglomerate. It is home to extremely hard-to-beat solutions that cut across real estate and investment, security, construction, and clothing. The firm is known as GSS Group and headquartered at Anambra State, South-East, Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the star winner of the promo will smile home with a special automobile brand valued at N5million. There is equally provision for more winners to instantly walk away with choice electronics products, worth millions of naira.

