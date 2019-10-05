There is no denying the fact that Mr Olusegun Agbaje, Managing Director of GTBank Plc is in love with creativity. As the CEO of GTBank, Agbaje and the bank have won numerous awards including the coveted African Banker of the Year award. Through his leadership, the bank has been building shared service facilities for businesses in the food and fashion sectors, so that the small businesses can beneﬁt from the economies of scale enjoyed by large companies without the overheads. Agbaje was among the bank chief executives invited as speakers at the third edition of the Creative Nigeria Summit put together by entertainment lawyer and boss of defunct HiTV, Toyin Subair at the Radisson Blu Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday.

Speaking on the theme for this year ‘Finance for Growth’, Agbaje narrowed to de-risking loans for viable creative enterprises with technology including cash flows. He stated that Food, ICT, Music and Movies are identified key areas that hold the potential for phenomenal development if Nigerians can leverage on its population to create, first, a local market. But during a fireside chat with Hafeez Giwa, Co-Founder, HCCP, Agbaje dropped a comment that riled many movie practitioners present at the summit that also had in attendance Mr. Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports and Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele. He had singled out filmmakers as the most difficult of the creative industry, claiming that he has invested heavily to assist them with nothing in return. This really riled many industry players present and were waiting for an opportunity to respond. However, that was not to be as Agbaje joined other bank executives to escort the CBN governor out of the venue, leaving the hall nearly half empty.