Leading research and credit rating agency, Agusto & Co has named Guaranty Trust (GT) Bank as the Best Digital Bank in Nigeria with a user experience score of 74.2 per cent.

The agency in its newly launched third rating tagged; 2020 Consumer Digital Banking Satisfaction Survey, revealed that the objective of the index which dissects the level of customer satisfaction towards digital banking channels, is to create an independent appraisal of the ease of using digital banking platforms by the Nigerian populace following an increased competition by banks on digital platforms as well as the growing quest for higher electronic banking income by Nigerian banks.

“As revealed by the report, GT Bank emerged the Best Digital Bank in Nigeria with a user experience score of 74.2. Zenith Bank was the highest-ranked bank in the 2019 edition, with a score of 74.2 but dropped to the 4th position this year (a score of 70.9) due to lower ratings in transaction success rates and troubleshooting & IT support”, it said. The report further stated that GT Bank’s top position was underpinned by comparably higher transaction success rates which was most crucial in the current ‘COVID-19 era’.