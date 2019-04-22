Shareholders of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GT Bank) have unanimously approved the payment of N2.45 kobo dividend per every 50 Kobo share, bringing the total dividend paid for the 2018 financial year to N2.75 Kobo. Giving the approval at the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of GTB Plc in Lagos at the weekend, shareholders also commended the efforts of the board and management of the bank for delivering impressive financial result for the year ended 2018 as well as the first quarter of 2019.

Speaking on behalf of other shareholders, President, Trusted Shareholders’ Association of Nigeria (TSAN), Alhaji Muktar Muktar, applauded the performance of the bank in sustaining profitability. He also appreciated the board for dividend being given to shareholders.

“I will like to commend Mr Segun Agbaje and his team for doing their best to sustain upline profitability as well as bottom line by 18 per cent. We believe you have done well and believe that you will do better by next year. Another shareholder, Mr Tunji Bamidele, also commended the dividend policy of the company, while urging the board to review it upwardly b the following year.

“I appreciate your earnins per share as well as your dividend policy of about 42 per cent compared to that of last year. I appeal to the board to move beyond this. Giving us 50 per cent will be efficient for we the shareholders,” he said. In his response, Segun Agbaje, the Managing Director of the Group promised that the board would continue to work harder for a more robust dividend, while stating that the board would continue to work hard to make sure the dividend payouts exceed expectations every year.

The Chairman of GTB Plc, Mrs Osaretin Demuren, while reviewing the financial results for the year ended 2018, noted that the performance across all financial metrics and improved strategic positioning of the brand.