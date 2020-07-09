Investors’ interest in the shares of GT Bank, Wapco and Zenith Bank drove the All Share Index (ASI)up by 0.75 per cent as proceedings on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed in the green on Wednesday.

Similarly, market capitalisation increased by N94 billion to close at N12.664 trillion and 24,097.48 points while YTD loss moderated to -9.6 per cent.

Furthermore, activity level on the bourse rose as the volume and value of stocks traded increased by 39.6 and 72.3 per cent to 232.6 million units and N4.7 billion respectively, exchanged in 3,523 deals.

The most active stocks by volume were Fidelity Bank (38.0 million units), MTNN (28.0 million units) and WAPCO (23.1 million units) while MTNN (N3.2 billion), GT Bank (N403.6 million) and Zenith Bank (N276.4 million) topped the value chart. Performance remained mixed as 3 of 6 indices that gained, 2 lost while the AFR-ICT index closed flat. The Banking (+3.4 per cent) index recorded the most gains, driven by price upticks in GT Bank (+6.9 per cent).