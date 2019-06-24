Monica Iheakam

The annual GTB Masters Cup, a competition for elite secondary schools in Lagos came to an end with Lead – Forte Gate College, Awoyaya emerging as the 2019 female champions.

Lead -Forte Gate college, debutantes in the competition in its eighth season, became the giant killers, humbling defending champions, Queens College Yaba by a lone goal, courtesy of Ruth Okolie’s strike in the first half.

The female finals played at the Campus Stadium also, saw Ansar-Ud-Deen Girls High School, Itire defeated Atlantic Hall by 2-0 for the third position.Also, Lead -Forte Gate college players, Chinazo Okpala and Adaobi Udegwuna, scooped the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and the best goalkeeper of the tournament respectively.

The competition featured 29 male and 20 female teams has Queens College Yaba losing their crown as the female defending champions. Established in 2012, the GTBank Masters Cup is organised by Guaranty Trust Bank as a way of extending the benefits of the bank’s football programmes to pupils outside the public school system. Since its inception, the tournament has grown into one of the major platforms for discovering and developing exceptional football talents, with many of its alumni now on trials and scholarships with football clubs and academies in Nigeria and abroad.