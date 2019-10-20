Style connoisseurs, Industry leaders and fashion enthusiasts across the globe will converge in Lagos, Nigeria for the 4th edition of the GTBank Fashion Weekend, which will hold on Saturday and Sunday, November 9 and 10, respectively at the GTCentre, Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru.

The 2-day event will put a spotlight on Africa’s emerging fashion industry whilst showcasing the talent and creativity of indigenous small businesses in the fashion space.

This year, the GTBank Fashion Weekend, will feature over 30 distinguished fashion leaders, designers and industry experts, whilst providing more than 130 indigenous small businesses with free stalls to showcase and sell Africa’s finest ensemble of apparel and fashion accessories.

Attendees at the 2019 GTBank Fashion Weekend will be treated to an exciting repertoire of fashion moments, from fashion and entrepreneurial master-classes facilitated by internationally renowned fashion experts to enthralling runway shows that will present the latest in fashion styles and design trends.