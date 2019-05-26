As the country marks Children’s Day, today, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank) has launched a nationwide initiative tagged: #BeatTheDistance, to improve educational outcomes for children in rural communities by easing the difficulties they face with mobility to school and back.

Through the initiative, the bank is providing students in remote parts of the country with bicycles, to reduce the time and energy in getting to school whilst helping to boost attendance and focus on academics.

By providing them with bicycles, the bank says it aims to empower the children most affected by these challenges beat the distance, not just to school, but between their present realities and immense potential.

Organised as part of the GTBank CSR Action for Rural Empowerment Scheme (GTBank CARES), the initial stage of the #BeatTheDistance initiative will focus on children in 20 rural communities across Taraba, Enugu and Ondo states.

Jerry Hannatu, a student of Government Technical Training School, Jalingo, is one of the first beneficiaries of the initiative.

Before receiving the bicycle from GTBank, he had to trek for an hour and half to get to school. Now, his 10 kilometre journey to school takes him about a quarter of that time. Jerry and other beneficiaries like him will now be able to spend less time travelling to school and more time in the classroom; improving their academic performance and attaining the skills and knowledge to reach their full potential.

O the initiative, the bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Segun Agbaje, said: “Children are our greatest hope for a better future, and, it is our duty to ensure that every child has access to quality education; regardless of their socio-economic background or geographic location.

“As an institution that is passionate about empowering young people to reach their full potential, this initiative reflects our commitment to building a society where distance is no longer a barrier to education for any child, and in every community.”