Euromoney, a financial information company based in Europe, has named Guaranty Trust Bank plc the best bank in Africa.

The bank got the honour at the 2019 edition of the annual awards of Euromoney which held in London on Wednesday.

GTBank was also named the best bank in Nigeria for a record ninth time.

Now in its 50th year, Euromoney is the leading publication for covering the growth of international finance.

The awards for excellence celebrates the best banks around the world by recognising institutions that have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and momentum in the markets they operate.

The Euromoney awards also recognised GTBank’s commitment to leading the future of banking as well as its consistent long-term strategy.

Commenting on the Bank’s Euromoney awards, Segun Agbaje, chief executive officer of GTBank, said; “We are delighted and proud to win the Euromoney Awards for Africa’s Best Bank and Nigeria’s Best Bank. These awards reflect the progress we are making in delivering the best banking experience that captures what customers want in the world of today and tomorrow. They are also a testament to our leading role in driving world class corporate governance standards, excellent service quality and innovation in Africa’s banking industry.

“At GTBank, we are passionate about building the bank of the future by leveraging the best of technology to add real value to our customers’ lives, and these awards illustrate the hard work and commitment of our staff, management and board towards achieving this goal.”