In celebration of this year’s World Teachers’ Day, Greensprings Training College (GTC) has announced free and discounted professional training for teachers across the country. Making this announcement during a World Teachers’ Day talk show on Inspiration FM, Mrs. Adebimpe Ajibola, the head of GTC, said the college decided to offer the training to help upskill teachers.

She said, “As we celebrate World Teachers’ Day this year, we thought about a gift we could offer teachers all over Nigeria, and we decided to present them with a series of professional training that will help them be more impactful to their students. This series of training will be on public speaking, teaching and learning strategy, assessment, and many more. We will have facilitators from within and outside Greensprings School.”

She added that “The date for this training is Saturday, November 13th, and, by value, the cost of the training is ₦15,000. Five free slots were given to teachers that called into the show, while other teachers will enjoy a discounted training fee of ₦10,000, if they register on or before October 21. The fee covers lunch and tea breaks. The training promises to be very exciting and beneficial to a discerning teacher. Teachers interested in the training can get more information by calling 0704 550 2425 or send an email to [email protected]”

Greensprings Training College, Lagos, is a subsidiary of Greensprings School. The college offers short-term and long-term professional education courses, including Thinking School certification, Early Childhood Montessori Diploma, and Cambridge International Education for teachers and school leaders.

