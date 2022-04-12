Despite the current challenge of rising inflation, Russia-Ukraine conflict, regulatory headwinds among others, the Board and Management of Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc says it is set to overcome the macro-economic challenges and create pathways to a long term growth trajectory.

This is even as its shareholders unanimously endorsed the payment of a total dividend of N3 per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

The endorsement was made at the Holding Company’s 1st Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos. Shareholders, whilst commending its 2021 financial performance, urged the company to come up with strategies to surmount the current economic challenges which will bring a higher dividend pay in the next financial year.

In his response, the Chairman, GTCO Plc, Hezekiah Oyinlola, said that the company has mapped out strategies to diversify its income streams and ensure long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

“I am excited by the potential of our new holding company structure. I see the immense opportunities opened by our strategic investments in building up diverse lines of business. The future of financial services belongs to the institutions that will seamlessly integrate the full range of cutting-edge solutions in a people-centric digitally enabled ecosystem”, he said.