The 5th edition of Food and Drink Festival powered by the Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) PLC aimed at promoting Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in the country will commence today.

Tagged, “Authentic Nigerian food” the free-to-attend three-day festival will feature cooking masterclasses of cuisines chosen from all around the world and over 150 free retail stalls showcasing everything from the best of Nigeria’s street food to bite-sized gourmet treats and fresh farm produce from the farmers’ market.

Speaking about the event, the GTCO Chief Executive Officer Segun Agbaje, noted that, “Africa’s history and rich cultural heritage is beautifully reflected in its cuisines. The primary objective of the GTCO Food and Drink Festival is to showcase our diversity as a people whilst delivering a sumptuous culinary experience to food enthusiasts across the continent.

As our contribution to the development of local SMEs, we want to see our retail customers who also own small businesses thrive by giving them more opportunities to connect with consumers from around the world.”

“At GTCO Plc, we are committed to offering our customers and communities great experiences with every interaction and will continue to promote viable enterprises particularly in the food and fashion industries, given the massive capabilities and countless multiplier effects inherent in these critical industry segments”, he added.

After a 2 year break orchestrated by COVID-19, the group is excited to continue the tradition of the annual food fair. Also, a well-fitted play area is designed to add another layer of excitement for children and keep them meaningfully engaged.

The three-day festival is free and would feature masterclass sessions with carefully selected facilitators from around the world by renowned chefs that will bring to the fore their experiences in the international food business.

This year’s edition will run from today and end on Monday, May 2nd, 2022 at the GTCentre, Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

