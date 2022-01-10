By Chinwendu Obienyi

In a bid to step up its customer service and experience, the Board and Management of GTEXT Global, says it is planning to launch its GVEST mobile app next month.

The Chief Executive Officer, GTEXT Global, Dr. Stephen Akintayo, disclosed this to newsmen during the company’s end of the year event at the Lekki Leisure Lake, in Lagos recently.

Akintayo noted that the GVEST mobile app will aid existing customers to monitor their investments and also expand investments.

“We are engaging the GVEST mobile app to make it work a lot more seamlessly. With our mobile app, if you buy property, you can see what you have bought. We had to open a microfinance bank that allows people to join the microfinance and then invest their money with us and this ensures that we are able to use their money to keep building and this means they are getting returns on their investment.

The app will help our investors to be able to track what is going on, how their investment is going, and what we are doing as a company. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the app will be ready by February,” he said.

On the company’s projection for 2022, he revealed that GTEXT Global would be giving brand new cars to customers and marketers every month throughout 2022.

“Last year, in 2021, we opened our sister Office in Dubai, and our London and US Office. We also opened 30 new offices in Nigeria. This year we are poised to take over the market and we are looking at building 4,000 housing units.

Once you pay outrightly, you would get a brand new car which would also be serviced and maintained by GTEXT. Also, we have packaged an all expense paid trip for 200 people this year. We are working towards Maldives, Zanzibar, Jordan, Dubai. Our projection next year is that by December next year our staff strength would have increased from 300 to 1000,” the GText Global boss said.