A Lagos based estate firm, Gtext Homes has launched Jasper Gardener Estate at Ibeju – Lekki, close to the Dangote refinery and the Free Trade Zone, Ibeju Lekki.

According to Stephen Akintayo, the company’s CEO, when we decided to go into building houses, we decided not to do it the way others have done, the world is changing and everybody is going green.

We want to make a statement in this country because we are not only talking about building clean homes, we want to start smart homes where people can open their doors with their phones, and it automated.

Akintayo went on to say one unique thing about Jasper Gardener Estate is that it is not just a smart home where you can put on your light, television with your phone, it is also a green home which means it is energy sufficiency and eco-friendly.

” These are actually a home of the future and we hope to be the largest green estate developer in Africa. Between now and the year 2035, we will build 200 of such houses and our goal is to build 25000 green and smart homes.

” This is the beginning and I love that we start small because everything starts from the bottom. For us, it is a small beginning but over time, you will see speed. Part of it is that in five years ago, we moved to over seven estates and in September alone, we are going to launch five new estates and that is the essence that for young people, starting has to be small.

If it is last, only the great starts from the top, which is dangerous but you start small, you think big and you grow fast, there will be a time when you start enjoying exponential growth. Everything will move faster when at the beginning, you start small. I believe this is the story of Gtext Homes and we have always being conscious of starting small, thinking big and growing fast and we are delivering.

Also, along the Ibeju Lekki Expressway there are large concentration of estates in the area because it is the new Lagos , this is the first city that has been well planned in Lagos State, every other place happened by happen-stance.

Akintayo disclosed the type of houses to be built includes one bedroom flat, two bedroom terrace, three, four and five bedroom duplexes. There will also be an internal farm and everything has been created here. GText Homes will also generate our own electricity, renewable energy and we will partner with a company in New York to recycle waste that will be used to generate power in this estate.

Contractor to the project, Adeyemi Adeniyi added Jasper Gardener Project is a project that is conceived by Gtext Homes put together to enhance luxury living and the benefits of green housing in Nigeria and Africa.

” The whole concept is to have the estate surrounded with plants that will generate electricity. Also, there will be pumped water for the residence to be able to breathe fresh air.

Adeniyi hinted the housing units are affordable and the unique aspect of the house is that it is a green house.