Gtext Homes, a real estate firm recently awarded young entrepreneurs and winners of a pitch competition from the Global Property Brokers conference.

The awardees, which included Maureen Ibeh, the first runner up, got #500,000, Leonard Mathew, #300,000 and Adeyemo Samuel, #200,000, were selected after a keenly contested pitch presentation on their knowledge of real estate. Manager of the firm, Emmanuel Ikechukwu, explained that the contestants were given 30 minutes to pitch a one minute video on real estate, after which the final three were selected.

Ikechukwu noted that the firm was out to empower young marketers and consultants to help them make sales, adding that the competition was all about getting people who were hungry about selling real estate business.

He said the company was eager to raise more entrepreneurs and the best way to erase poverty in the country was to raise entrepreneurs that can pay salaries and reduce unemployment, saying the company will do more pitching this year.

The winners were chosen based on time maximisation, background, network, neatness, convincing power, prompt answers to questions and ability to attract more likes from the social media handle.