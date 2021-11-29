By Chinwendu Obienyi

Fastest growing developing real estate firm in Nigeria, GText Homes –a subsidiary of Gtext Global , has said it intends to build at least 25,000 Green and Smart estates across the globe using innovation and technology by 2035.

The Business Development Manager/ Branch Manager, GText Homes, Richard Osakue Ajayi, revealed this to newsmen during the unveiling of the firm’s new office in Banana Island, Ikoyi in Lagos recently.

Osakue stated that the firm’s concept is all about sustainable development and added that what the company is trying to do is tap into renewable energy and create an eco-friendly system.

According to him, GText Homes’ bedrock stands on smart digitalized workflow aimed at constant innovation, fit in with the industry standard, without infringing on its investors’ comfort.

“We are not like other real estate firms as we are trying to make a better difference by bringing in green and smart development houses. We are pioneering this in Africa as well as Nigeria and it is something that we are very keen about and working on. We have a vision of building 25,000 green and smart houses between now and 2035.

We have insurance partners as we speak because we are getting to a phase where development is heading to the next level and we have insurance firms that get to our sites and quantify whatever is being done”, He said.

He further added that the firm is looking at having a central sewage system where human waste is recycled into biogas which will be used for cooking and for electricity, noting that it is having discussions with its partners in the U.S, where it is possible to have a plant that will recycle plastics for electricity.

“We are starting with the solar and inverter, there will be no generator in our estate as we want to have zero emissions of CO2 in our own climate ecosystem. Our goal is to be off the grid from the Nigerian power system between now and the next 15 years. I am not trying to for-see a bad Nigeria but the truth is that we are working with investors’ money and the goal is that whatever we can do to meet our vision and mission, we have to do it”, Osakue said.

Also speaking at the unveiling of the new branch, the company’s brand ambassador, Omotunde Adebowale David (Lolo) congratulated the brand for taking giant steps in the last 6 years and added that it is exciting to have the tentacles of the brand growing globally.

