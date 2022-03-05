By Bolaji Okunola

In a bid to promoting football game and making it attractive for investors, the board and management of GTI Asset Management & Trust Limited, has perfected plans to unveil a football fund project for the transformation of sports business development in Nigeria.

The financial services provider of cutting-edge investment banking services in Nigeria’s financial landscape believes that adequate investment in sports was capable of boosting Nigerian economy.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The novel idea according to the Group Managing Director/CEO of the firm, Mr. Abubakar Lawal is a step towards harnessing the huge untapped potential in sports from the developmental and marketing points of view.

Beyond its universal appeal which transcends all known and apparent geographical and ethnic boundaries, he added that sports business is not only lucrative but also offers multiple streams of income to thousands of business concerns across different sectors of any economy.

He assured that GTI’s aspiration was to help deliver a project that would serve as a one-stop shop for all stakeholders whose common aspiration is to see sports in Nigeria attain new heights of development leading to a united people and stronger economy.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He pointed out that in the sports sector where others see challenges, GTI sees possibilities.

In the words of Lawal, funding has always been a challenge to the growth of sports in Nigeria. He stated that his firm intends to harness the various resources through innovative financial schemes and help build a very vibrant football economy in the sports ecosystem. “To achieve this, we have created a unique model focusing on sports business because football is a multibillion-dollar business in other climes and we intend to replicate the same in Nigeria.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“The fund would be an enabler that will facilitate wealth creation for our citizens and collective prosperity for our nation,” he stated.

The launch is slated for March 22, which will have in attendance sports administrators, prospective investors and key stakeholders in the sports world. Thus, Nigerian and by extension African sports is set to be the biggest winners.