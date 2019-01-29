Joe Effiong, Uyo

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has urged Akwa Ibom people to jealously guard their state against being taken over by the All Progressives Congress (APC) .

Speaking at the presidential rally, which held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, yesterday, Atiku, who promised to build a refinery in Akwa Ibom, if elected president, in the next month general election, expressed regret over the downturn in the country’s economy.

The PDP presidential candidate told PDP members that restructuring of the country is no longer a debate issue. He explained that such would even result in more prosperity for Akwa Ibom and other states of the federation.

He attributed every development in Akwa Ibom in the area of education, health, industries and infrastructure to the PDP and added that the state would continue to progress as long as they remain in PDP.

On his part, Governor Udom Emmanuel said the rally has shown Nigerians that PDP is domiciled in Akwa Ibom and accused the APC of deceiving President Muhammadu Buhari.

He added that PDP has always been a religion in Akwa Ibom; since the return of democracy.

Emmanuel said with Atiku, Nigeria is assured of a sound economic platform for economic recovery.