Christopher Oji

A security guard has been arrested for allegedly killing his boss in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The deceased, Mutiu Agbosasa, of Ginti Estate, Ijede, Ikorodu, was allegedly burnt to death in his car in his compound.

It was gathered that on December 15, at about 2.30am, Agbososa’s security guard, Rohis Adamu Dana, reported at the Ijede police station that his boss sent him on a distress errand to call in the police as his life was in danger.

A team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer, Ijede, rushed to the scene, but met the body of the victim burnt beyond recognition in his vehicle.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, said: “The crime scene was cordoned off for forensic examination. Homicide detectives and forensic experts from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, were deployed to the scene for analysis. The body of Agbososa was evacuated to the hospital for autopsy. “The security guard who is 44-days-old in the employment, was arrested for questioning.

In his statement, the suspect stated that, on December 14, at about 10.30pm, he opened the gate for his boss to drive into the house, but while he was closing the gate, four strange men entered the house through the pedestrian gate. According to the suspect, he heard his boss shouting that he should run and call the police. He said that it did not occur to him to call other neighbouring security guards for help.

“Investigation is ongoing with a view to unraveling the circumstances surrounding the death of Agbososa and to identify those behind the gruesome murder. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the estate.”