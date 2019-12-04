A 28-year-old Security Guard, Chinedu Agbo, on Wednesday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly breaking into the house of his employer and stealing mobile devices and foreign currencies, all valued at N1.7million.

Agbo who was charged with conspiracy, breaking, entry and theft, denied the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ben Ekundayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Nov. 19, at 3:00 a.m. at 13A, Bishop Oluwole St., Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ekundayo alleged that the defendant, a security guard, conspired with others presently at large to break into his employer’s home and stole mobile devices and foreign currencies.

He added that the defendant stole a Gionee phone, a Tecno Pourvour phone, a Samsung4 phone, an iPhone, an Apple IPad, a MacBook Pro, an HP laptop, N420,000, $1,400 and 100 Euros, all totalled at N1.7 million.

Ekundayo said that the mobile devices and money belonged to Agbo’s employer, Mrs Christiana Ololade.

“The defendant’s accomplices broke into the house of Ololade and Agbo claimed that he was sleeping in the security quarters and was not aware of the break-in.

“When footage from the CCTV camera was played, it showed hints that the defendant had a hand in the theft, ‘’ gthe prosecutor alleged.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 (7), 307 (2) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. M. Olumide-Fusika, granted the defendant N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 6, for hearing. (NAN)