Cameroon Consul General for North West and South West regions, Ibrahim Mohammed Bashir, has been honoured with the Guardian Post prestigious Peace and Diplomacy Award.

Guardian Post management, in a statement, said Bashir was adjudged winner of the award because of his humanitarian services and commitment to the promotion of cordial relationship among members of the Nigerian unions, including the women and youth wings.

Particular mention was made of his sustained efforts in addressing the plight of Nigerians resident in Cameroon.

Since assuming duties in 2018, Bashir has encouraged Nigerians to respect the laws of their host country in addition to his visiting the prisons where he paid fines for some Nigerian inmates for their release.

Bashir won the award following a rigorous process of selection by a team of jury made up of lawyers, members of the civil society and prominent journalists in Cameroon, both from the private and public media.

Also, the consul general has donated relief materials to Nigerian inmates and orphanages as well as assisting in the repatriation of some Nigerian inmates back home.