Pep Guardiola was never in doubt that Kelechi Iheanacho had quality and he is pleased to see the striker is finally realising it.

Iheanacho first broke through to the City first team in 2015, scoring a last minute winner in just his second Premier League game against Crystal Palace to establish himself as a fan favourite.

However, his opportunities were limited under Guardiola – though he still had time to score a winer in the Blues boss’ first Manchester derby – and he was sold the next summer to Leicester City. The Nigerian has had to bide his time for a consistent run in the team with the Foxes but after finally being afforded an opportunity he scored seven goals in four games before the international break.

Guardiola is glad to see Iheanacho performing so well ahead of the two sides’ meeting on Saturday.

“Incredible,” Guardiola replied when asked what he thought of his former striker’s recent performances. “The quality was there, he was a young player here and I believe in that moment with Gabriel and Sergio we didn’t have much space. He is a fantastic person, we had a good relationship, and I’m delighted it’s going well lately.