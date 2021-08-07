Pep Guardiola has ruled out a move for Lionel Messi saying the ex-Barcelona icon is ‘not in our thoughts’ with Harry Kane the No1 option.

The Argentine superstar, 34, had seemingly agreed to stay on at the Nou Camp earlier this summer, only for the deal to incredibly fall apart on Thursday evening. Just hours earlier, City had completed their record-breaking £100million move for Grealish.And Etihad chief Guardiola has now revealed Messi is no longer an option after splashing the big bucks on the former Aston Villa captain.

The Spanish boss then claimed striking a deal for Tottenham ace Kane is now their priority, not Messi.

Guardiola said: “We paid £100m on Jack Grealish.

\+“He will wear the No10 because we were convinced with Grealish and we were convinced Leo would continue at Barcelona.“So now, he’s not in our thoughts.”

