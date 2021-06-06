The Premier League have named Pep Guardiola as its Manager of the Season.

The Spaniard takes the award for leading Manchester City to the title for the third time in four years.

It is the third time the ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has scooped the honour, having also done so during City’s title successes in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

He matches the three awards earned by Arsene Wenger and long-time rival Jose Mourinho.

But he remains some way off Sir Alex Ferguson, who won it on 11 occasions.

That quintet are the only men to win the Premier League on three or more occasions since its inception in 1992.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on the touchline during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.