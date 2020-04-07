Pep Guardiola’s mother has passed away from coronavirus, Manchester City confirmed.

The Premier League champions confirmed the sad news yesterday that Dolors Sala Carrio had passed at the age of 82 in Manresa, Barcelona.

It read: ‘The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s moth Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus.

‘She was 82-years-old. Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.’

Dolors was a former sales assistant, and was married to Pep’s father Valenti, a bricklayer.

Tottenham and Brighton sent their condolences to Guardiola for his loss shortly after the news was announced.

‘Everyone at Spurs sends their deepest condolences. Our thoughts are with Pep and his family at this time,’ Spurs tweeted.

Liverpool, Norwich and Arsenal also took to social media to offer their support to Guardiola and his family.