Molly Kilete, Abuja

The 177 Guards Battalion, Keffi, has constructed four social amenities for the families of officers and soldiers of the unit and the surrounding barracks community.

The projects include a mini zoo, children’s park and a car park, aimed at reducing the stress faced by personnel of the unit who have to drive long distances to take their families on social outings.

The unit has also provided a wounded soldier with a motorcycle for easy movement.

Commissioning the project at the Shitu Alao Barracks in Keffi, Nasarawa State, the Commander, Guards Brigade, Brigadier-General Umar Musa, commended the commanding officer of unit, Lieutenant-Colonel Uba Musa, for the projects which he said would go a long way to relieve the stress of personnel and their families.

The Commander also used the occasion to present a motorcycle to a soldier who sustained gunshot injuries while fighting a militia group terrorisng the people of Nasarawa as a way of encouragement and solidarity.

In his address, Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Musa, while thanking the Guards Commander for making time to commission the projects, said the unit working in collaboration with the various security agencies in the area would do everything in its power to protect the lives and property of all law abiding citizens.

He thanked officers and soldiers of the unit for their support in carrying out the mandate of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, to have a professionally responsive army.