Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Guards Brigade first quarter inter-unit map trading competition is holding at the Mambila barracks, Asokoro.

The tournament, which has as competitors five battalions of the brigade namely 7, 103, 176,177, Guards Battalion and the Guards Brigade Garrison, is aimed at enhancing troop understanding of map reading.

It is also aimed at enhancing map reading capabilities through usage of Global Positioning System (GPS) device in the advancement of technology.

The one-day competition is part of the suite of training programmes the brigade has organised starting with a written component for participants to map and identify topographical features.