By Chinenye Anuforo

In the face of rising insecurity in Nigeria and all over the world, Grandview Technologies Limited has deployed cutting-edge technology to develop an app that leverages community effort to boost security.

Speaking on the innovative app, Phranklin Alli, head, digital marketing, noted that, given the myriad of security challenges that limit the response time to incidents from the police, it is globally evident that community efforts have yielded more results when others are collectively involved.

According to him, security is everyone’s responsibility and the speed of response is sometimes the difference between life and death.

He described the product from Grandview Technologies Limited, a software development company that specialises in the development and deployment of web and mobile technology solutions, as a location-based app that allows users make distress calls to pre-listed emergency contacts, aka ‘GuardWatchers’.

Explaining how it works, Alli noted that GuardWatch is an easy-to-use location-service app that allows users share live location notifications, which immediately triggers an SOS in emergency situations. Distress information, he said, is shared rapidly between emergency contacts while providing the precise location of the person in distress to the pre-selected emergency contacts.

“GuardWatch is a security app that encourages and solicits community action when emergencies are triggered. We believe in being your neighbour’s keeper. By using GPS and tag location on the map, we are able to provide accurate coordinates to locations of distress. You can even take advantage of recording a voice note, video or even take a photo to be shared with emergency contacts or in a group chat all within the app,” Alli explained.