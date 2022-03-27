From Fred Itua, Abuja

Minority leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, on Sunday, rejected a purported zoning arrangement by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the race for the governorship ticket of the party in Abia State.

Abaribe who represents Abia South in the upper legislative chamber, was reacting to a statement credited to the Chairman of the party in Abia state, Dr. Alwell Asiforo which claimed that the ticket had been zoned to Abia North and Abia Central.

In a statement he personally signed, Abaribe said: “My attention has been drawn to a document signed by the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Alwell Asiforo purporting that the Abia State PDP has zoned the Governorship seat to Abia North and Abia Central and wish to assure all Abians who are desirous of an end to imposition in Abia State to disregard the purported zoning

“While any member of PDP has the right to support anybody for any elective position in Nigeria, it cannot be to the exclusion of any other member.

“It is obvious that the statement was merely formulated to exclude me from the contest.

“By virtue of section 42(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, no person or body can exclude me (Nma Agha Ndigbo) from contesting and winning the 2023 elections in Abia State.

“All PDP members and Abia citizens are therefore urged to remain calm and participate in the forthcoming congresses and primaries where your voice will be heard as we dismantle the CABAL that want to keep Abians subjected to further years of imposition.

“It is only Abians that will decide who will be their Governor in 2023.” the statement concluded.”