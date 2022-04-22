From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A governorship aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi, Ifeanyichukwu Odi, has pledged to usher in a new era of hope in the state if he emerges victorious in next year’s election.

Odi stated this during the official declaration of his governorship bid at his Isu country home in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

He described his declaration as an answer to the collective desire of Ebonyi people for authentic leadership which will transform the state and restore their confidence in government.

“This is a new promise of hope in Ebonyi. A hope that is born for the benefit of the people, yet is guided by the will of God. This is a mission to serve, and I make bold to accept it in all humility.

“In my over 20 years in business, I have built successful companies with an investment portfolio from manufacturing, logistics and chemicals to real estate, healthcare and agro-allied industries.

“Through the Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation, my wife and I have dedicated our lives and personal resources to bring succour to the people of Ebonyi State. Using the little that God has blessed us with, we have made an impact on everything from homes to schools, scholarships to hospitals, and seed money for small businesses.

“I know my people and my people know me. I have seen the tears of a mother who cannot feed her children or pay hospital bills. I have seen the pain of a father who cannot provide for his family or pay school fees.

“I have visited our rural communities without access to clean water or basic healthcare. I have visited our farmers with a year’s worth of crops wiped out by floods.

“First, we must restore the people’s confidence in the government and establish a social contract that will form the basis of a new partnership. I am a firm believer in the democratic process, the rule of law, and a fair reward for hard work.

“We must integrate and expand value chains across the state economy, from agriculture to industry to services, creating wealth through what we already have and growing our internally generated revenue,” he said.

He also promised to address the challenge of insecurity, noting that, he would deploy proactive and technology-driven approach in tackling it.

“I am prepared to put my best in defence of the interests of the people,” he said.

He, therefore, called on women, students, teachers, farmers, youths, elders and all sons and daughters of Ebonyi State in Nigeria and in the diaspora to join him on the journey.

“Let us work together to actualise a new Ebonyi that we can be proud of,” he said.