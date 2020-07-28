Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Johnbosco Onunkwo, has boasted that his party will transform Anambra State, from its current analogue state to digital when it wrestles power from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2021 State governorship election.

Fielding questions from newsmen after visiting the national secretariat of the party, he said that though the ruling party APGA, has done its best, the APC will take over to improve the areas the current administration has failed.

Asked if the APC is happy with the kind of governance APGA has provided in Anambra, he said: “APC in Anambra is doing everything humanly possible to take over that place they call Agu Awka, because APGA, the leadership of Willie Obiano, has done what they know best. It is running at the highest capacity. I can tell you is working.

“APC is coming in to give a digital leadership. APGA has tried but I can tell you that there are areas they didn’t do well. There are areas that need improvement. If you are familiar with Anambra state, if you have travelled to Anambra five, six years ago; three years ago, and if you go now, you will notice that there is no much difference.

“In terms of infrastructural development, the state seems stagnant and that is one major area that APC will focus. You have to drink tea before you look Ovaltine, and the basic amenities are still lacking.

“Talking about the roads, talking about housing for all, we are talking about health and all that. If I start telling you so many things time will not allow us. That is why I used the word analogy to digital to summarize it,” he said.

Commenting on his mission to the secretariat,he said: “I am here to congratulate the new Caretaker Committee led by Mai Mala Buni. Of course, all of us know that they are here to redeem our party, they are here to make sure that so many things are out in the right direction.

“They are here for proper reconciliation, to make sure that we rededicate ourselve to rediscover of the nitty-gritty of why this party is formed. This is a party for the grassroots, this is a party that we are using to emancipate people from the shackles of bondage and we know we are here to represent the dreams.

“It is the aspiration of the president who have done so well in terms of infrastructural development, in terms of agricultural development, in fact in terms of diversification. I enjoin other party faithful for all of us to come together to strengthen our party, to make it more formidable, to make it more cohesive for the battle ahead.

“We have to be ready to ensure that we not only achieve our dreams and also make sure that sustainability is assured for generations yet unborn,” he said.