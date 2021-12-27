From Fred Itua, Abuja

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), has approved schedules for the conduct of the party’s governorship primary elections for Ekiti and Osun states, respectively.

In a provisional timetable/schedule of activities for Ekiti and Osun states governorship primary elections signed by the APGA’s national organising secretary, Mr. Ifeanyi Mbaeri, the party said primaries for Ekiti and Osun states will take place on January 27 and March 10, 2022 respectively.

It said that expression of interest form will be obtained with N2 million, while nomination form will be sold at N10 million.

The statement said: ” Pursuant to its powers under Articles 12 (3) and 24 of the APGA Constitution 2019, and in compliance with INEC Timetable and Schedule of Activities for Ekiti and Osun state Governorship elections 2022, the National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has approved the following provisional Timetable/Schedule of activities for Ekiti and Osun States Governorship Primary Elections 2022.

“Special State Congress/Primary Election Ado Ekiti, will hold in Ekiti state on January 27, 2022, while special state Congress/Primary election will take place in Osogbo, Osun state on March 10, 2022.”

In response to the quest for increased women participation in governance, APGA said it has approved that female aspirants and aspirants living with disability should pay only 50 per cent of the amounts stipulated for both the expression of interest and nomination forms.

Under the approved schedules for the Ekiti state governorship primary election, sale and return of expression of interest and nomination forms will done at the APGA national.

The party has said that it reserves the right and discretion to issue expression of interest and nomination forms to credible and eligible aspirants, any time, before the scheduled primary elections.

It also said that the dates are subject to adjustments as the need arises.

“All intending aspirants are strongly urged to ensure strict compliance with the stipulated directives above and the Party’s Electoral Guidelines for Ekiti and Osun State Primary Elections 2022.

“The dates specified above are subject to change. Consequently, given the vagaries of primary election process, the Party reserves the right to make adjustments/changes to the dates specified above in accordance with the INEC Timetable and Schedule of Activities for Ekiti and Osun States Governorship Elections 2022,” it said.