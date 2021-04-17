As a subtle measure to stem the tide of hordes of Anambra youths that prefer to go into learning trade at very tender ages without acquiring basic education, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in the coming Nov 6,2021 election, Dr Chukwudozie Nwankwo would cut down the cost of education in the state.

Dr Nwankwo who addressed market men and women in Onitsha acknowledged the importance of wealth in life and noted that acquisition of basic education remains the main foundation in life.

He said: “Education is the premise of progress, in every society and in every family. It’s the most powerful weapon which one can use to change the world.

“Education is the passport for the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.

“I will ensure that our children acquire the basic knowledge, by enhancement of existing facilities and quality of education, providing more Infrastructures, enabling environment etc.

“I will reduce the cost of education to a minimal level to ensure that every parent gives his/her child the basic education.

“I believe that investing in our children’s development through quality education from the earliest age is the single most important contribution we can make to the health and wellbeing of our citizens, their capacity and the future prosperity of our state…”, the governorship hopeful explained.

Throwing more light on his message during an interaction with journalists, Dr Nwankwo, himself an established business man said the pattern, depth and scope of operations an educated business man goes can never be quantified.