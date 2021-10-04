Governorship candidates of various political parties for the November 6 poll have condemned the destruction of lives and property by gunmen in the state.

In the past few weeks, there have been killings in various parts of the state by gunmen. and Dr Chike Akunyili, husband to the former Minister of Information, late Prof. Dora Akunyili, was one of the victims.

They said that destruction of lives and property in the state was unjustifiable and totally unacceptable to them. Many of them have since suspended their campaigns to mourn with the bereaved families.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Valentine Ozigbo, while commiserating with the families that lost loved ones, cautioned against further dehumanisation of the Igbo. He also announced the suspension of his campaigns.

“As a son of the soil and a leader, I find the latest reports of violence disturbing and condemnable. I call for a stop to all acts of violence, particularly against the innocent.

“Due to this development and in line with my belief that no life is worth anybody’s ambition, I suspended all my campaign rallies and public appearances scheduled for this week. Every life is precious and ought to be protected and preserved.”

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba, in a statement described the killings as politically motivated while commiserating with the bereaved families.

“As a mark of respect and honour for all those who have lost their lives, I, in consultation with the leadership of our party and campaign council, have decided to cancel the campaign flag-off rally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in Onitsha

“You will all agree with me that our culture and tradition hold lives sacred.

“It follows, therefore, that the safety and preservation of lives of our people must at all times take precedence over any political interest, activities and or associations.

“I, Sen. Andy Uba, will be the very last person to sacrifice or play politics with the lives of our people. Neither will I allow anybody to do so under my watch”, Uba said.

Also, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, condemned the attacks and killings; describing them as barbaric and unacceptable.

Deputy Director of Media of the APGA Campaign Council, Emeka Ozumba, in a statement, called on Nd Anambra not to allow criminals to run down their state.

“Anambra is not known for this level of targeted attacks. APGA believes in the brotherhood of Nd Anambra and Nd Igbo. The unity and peace of the people overrides political sentiments and party affiliation.

“Anambra has had peaceful and non-violent elections in the past. It is very disturbing; therefore, that these attacks were unleashed on innocent and defenceless Nd Anambra when the state is about one month away from the governorship election”, the statement partly read.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.