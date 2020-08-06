Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Uche Secondus, on Thursday, said the conduct of the Edo and Ondo governorship polls will show the country what to expect in the 2023 general elections.

Secondus stated this at the PDP national Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, in Abuja, while receiving members of Ogun State chapter of the party.

The PDP leader, who said the country is currently sitting on a keg of gun powder, charged President Muhammadu Buhari to show commitment to the conduct of free and fair elections.

He noted that the country is confronted with a myriad of political, economic and security challenges and pointed out that one way to ensure peace in the country is through credible election.

Secondus charged President Buhari to direct the security agencies to channel their energies to fighting Boko Haram insurgents.