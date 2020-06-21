Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State ‎deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has called on members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, to come together as one family and join force in moving the state forward.

“Once our unity is firm, our purpose is strong and our determination unshakable, members of the public will find it easier to key into our agenda and be dedicated to our creed.

“We all need to come together and work towards a state that’s economically and socially vibrant, peaceful and secure”, he said, even as he assured the resolve of the Obaseki’ administration to entrench the PDP core value of accountability and stressed that, “It behoves on all of us to abort the reign of the APC in Edo State as PDP remains the most vibrant platform at the disposal of the public”.

Senior Special Assistant to the duty governor on Media, Benjamin Atu, who spoke for his boss, said: “Obaseki has performed as a Governor and has exceeded expectations. Obaseki has learned so many things and is exposed to governance so he is not a novice in the management of State resources”.

Wondering why those opposing Obaseki expected him to administer the state on a wrong footing, Comrade Shaibu said: “During the previous administration, people would just approach the Governor with proposals of whatever and there and then contract is awarded without due process and the person is given 30% mobilization”.

He revealed that the contractors take the mobilization fund away as their reward or share of the state resources without executing the contract for which the money was given.

“That was the situation the Obaseki administration met on the ground and refused to build upon. We have never denied anyone from executing jobs, but we have refused to allow them to collect the money without doing the work for which the money was paid. That’s the sin that this administration has committed.

“For a man who saw all these errors in the administration where he served as Chairman of the Economic Team, it will be foolhardy for him to make the same mistakes and that is why Obaseki is misunderstood to be a stingy or selfish man. But does protecting the State resources against wastage amount to wickedness? Fighting for the State is fighting for development and not the other way round”, he said.

He further revealed that, “One of the values Obaseki has added to governance is his trail-blazing economic development initiative, which is evidently a marked departure from the run-of-the-mill approach to governance of the previous administration. It is about making hay while the sun shines.

He explained that only those with analytical minds would appreciate what Obaseki is doing, adding that he has decided to build a state with infrastructure that can sustain development; that can attract investors so that with time, a lot of idle hands will be picked from the street for productive engagement.

“Edo State is a multi-city state where you can’t be developing only the state capital. We have given a holistic approach to development and governance where every sector and every local government is equally impacted. That’s the reason Edo has become a favourable destination for foreign investment.

“There are a lot of moribund companies in the state, most of which collapsed over the years as a result of unfavourable investment climate among other factors. What the Obaseki administration has done is to provide enabling environment for reinvigorating of ailing industries in the state. This he has accomplished by opening discussions with private investors to invest in the moribund companies.

“The same commitment given to the development of the state economy has been extended and demonstrated in every other sector. It’s a rare demonstration of sincerity of purpose and commitment to good governance. It was a courageous decision to build viable Institutions than strong individuals”, he said.

Praising the governor, Shaibu said history will judge Obaseki favourably for his numerous achievements in the State.

‎”Obaseki has achieved so much but his achievements were under-reported because we do not want to act like the other administration who will construct a road with N1million for example and waste N20 million to publicise the achievement of N1 Million. History will record for Obaseki what is due to him.

‎”He accused those in the opposition party in the state for their desperation for power. They came together not to achieve a collective agenda for the common good, but pursue their own agenda against Governor Obaseki. The only agenda they have is to replace Obaseki. They have not come to say that they will do it differently or better than Obaseki”, Shaibu said.