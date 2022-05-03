From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A frontline Rivers State governorship aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Amechi Obuah, has promised to bridge the gap between the rich and poor in the state, if given the mandate to fly the party’s flag at the forthcoming PDP state primaries.

Addressing journalists and a horde of supporters at the South-South zonal office of the PDP in Port Harcourt, Obuah said governance is about the welfare of the people and striving to provide their basic needs.

Obuah, who was the immediate past chairman of the PDP in the state, pledged to live by his philosophy of ‘Go Round’.

He said: “You know my name is ‘Go Round’. I want to make sure that at least, I reduce the gap between the rich and the poor, so that the wealth can go round.”

He disclosed that the screening exercise was straightforward and very successful, adding “We are expecting nothing but success all the way. We have all been screened and by the grace of God, it is confirmed.