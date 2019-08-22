Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Timi Alaibe, the Bayelsa State deputy governor, John Jonah and former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Power, Godknows Igali for the September 3 governorship primary in the state.

Also cleared were the Secretary to the State Government, Kemela Okara, Senator Douye Diri, Fred Agbedi, Paulker Emmanuel among others. In all, a total of 21 aspirants were cleared for the Bayelsa PDP primary.

For Kogi State, 13 aspirants, including the former governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada, chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Dino Melaye, Abubakar Ibrahim, who is the son of a former governor of the state, Idris Ibrahim, were cleared for the gubernatorial primary also scheduled for September 3.