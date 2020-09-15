Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State Police Command has deployed a total of 450 police officers to Edo for Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state.

In a statement issued to journalists on Tuesday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, said the deployment was in line with the Inspector General of Police directive to state Commissioners of Police regarding the election.

According to Ndukwe, the state commissioner of police, Mr Abdurahman Mohammed while addressing the officers consisting of 13 Senior Officers, 231 Inspectors and 206 Rank and File, before their departure warned them to totally comply with the IGP’s directive of working in line with standard best practices.

He also advised them to strictly adhere to approved codes of conducts and rules of engagement before, during and after the Election stating that anything short of conducting themselves in the most professional and acceptable manner as well as being good ambassadors of the command will not be tolerated.