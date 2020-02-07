Governorship election have been slated for September 19 and October 10 in Edo and Ondo respectively.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, Yakubu promised to publish timetable and schedule of activities for the two governorship elections on the commission’s website and social media platforms shortly.

“The tenure of the governors of Edo and Ondo states will end on November 12, 2020, and February 24, 2021, respectively.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178(2) of the 1999 Constitution and Section 25(8) of the Electoral Act, 2010, elections cannot hold earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of office of an incumbent governor. Accordingly, the commission has fixed Saturday, September 19, 2020, as the date for the governorship election in Edo State and Saturday, October 10, 2020, for Ondo State.

Detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the two elections will be published on our website and social media platforms shortly,” he said.

Furthermore, he said: “The commission is conducting by-elections in three constituencies as a result of the deaths of some serving members of the National and State assemblies.

“The Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives has declared vacancy in Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger State. Similarly, the Honourable Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly has declared a vacancy in Patigi State Constituency, while the Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly has declared the Kebbe State Constituency vacant.

“These by-elections will hold simultaneously in the three states of the federation on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Again, the detailed timetable and schedule of activities will be published on our website and social media platforms shortly.”