Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Kogi State, have taken legal action against the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) over the indirect mode of primaries adopted by the national leadership for the election of candidate for the November 16 Kogi State governorship poll.

In the notification of suit filed at a Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday received at the office of the APC National Legal Adviser at the party’s headquarters, the plaintiffs, comprising the State Ex-officio, Destiny Eneojoh Aromeh; State Organizing Secretary, Isah Abubakar; Zonal Youth Leader, Noah Aku, and Zonal Women Leader, Joy Onu, urged the party to halt the proposed indirect primary for the election of candidate of the party.

Beside this, there is a pending case in an Abuja Federal High Court presided over by Justice Okon Abang to determine the faction of the party that is the authentic exco. Factional Chairman, Haddy Ametuo, allegedly doing the bidding of Governor Bello, had transmitted a letter to the APC NWC that the case had been withdrawn, the document that prompted the Committee into announcing indirect primaries for Kogi. However, the other faction led by the Secretary who signed the suit in court along with other executives has responded by sending another letter to the NWC informing them that the case is still very much alive, adding that the Ametuo led faction does not have the authority to independently make decisions for the party in the state and as such the NWC should disregard Ametuo’s false claims in his letter to them and rescind the announcement of indirect primaries.