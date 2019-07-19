Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders Kogi State chapter, have taken legal action against the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) over the indirect mode of primaries adopted by the national leadership for the election of candidates for the November 16 Kogi State governorship poll.

In the notification of suit filed at a Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday which was received at the office of the APC National Legal Adviser at the national headquarters, the plaintiffs, comprising the state Ex-officio, Destiny Eneojoh Aromeh; State Organizing Secretary, Isah Abubakar; Zonal Youth Leader, Noah Aku, and Zonal Women Leader, Joy Onu, urged the party to halt the proposed indirect primary for the election of candidate of the party.

There is a pending case in an Abuja Federal High Court presided over by Justice Okon Abang to determine the faction of the party that has the genuine executives. Factional Chairman, Haddy Ametuo, allegedly doing the bidding of Governor Yahaya Bello, had transmitted a letter to the APC NWC that the case had been withdrawn, the document that prompted the committee into announcing indirect primaries for Kogi.

However, the other faction seemed to be led by the secretary who co-signed on the suit in court and other executives had responded by transmitted another letter to the NWC informing it that the case was still very much alive, adding that the Ametuo-led faction did not have the authority yet to independently make decisions for the party in the state and as such the NWC should disregard Ametuo’s false claims in his letter and rescind the announcement of indirect primaries.

The stakeholders in the notification suit also prayed the National Legal Adviser to beseech the party on the need to respect court processes and halt any action on the proposed indirect mode of primaries it announced recently to be used for the selection of governorship candidate for Kogi State.