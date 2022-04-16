Easter is here and a joyful mood is already in the air to welcome this big day. One of the most exciting parts of the festivities is choosing what to wear this Easter for a memorable, chic look.

Formal attire

On Easter Sunday, most churches opt for the formal attire for men, women and children. Do not overdress if your church is a bit on the casual side.

Jewellery

What better way to give an instant upgrade to your Easter outfit than with classic white pearls. From pendants to multi-layered necklaces and from studs to dangling earrings in intricate designs.

Colours

Embrace colours like pastels, green, pink, purple and citrus shades. Opt for solids or prints and patterns, and if you’re going for the latter, count on florals (dainty or large), fruity prints and anything else that sparks joy and springtime feels. Avoid somber colours and dark hues by staying away from black, greys and dark browns.

Patterns

You can wear a floral or patterned dress. To avoid competition between the dress and the accessories, keep the accessories pretty simple, and pair with a clutch.

Tone it down

The Easter brunch dressing always depends on the setting of the event. You can wear what you wore while at church and simply switch your accessories. If you wore high heels, then a slight change to comfortable flats may be best, as the setting might be more casual. This would mean you tone down your outfit just a little but still keep the feminine details in place.

Shoes

Coordinate your choice of shoes with the style and the colours of your outfit. For greater versatility, you can go for heels and flats in nude shades that you can easily wear with other outfits later during the day.