By Doris Obinna

The Lagos Medical Guild has called for proper consultation of the circular from the office of the Head of Service in Lagos State stating that medical doctors undertaking housemanship and NYSC doctors would be removed from the Scheme of Service.

The association, which called for the immediate withdrawal of the circular following a National Council of Establishment decision said it is yet to be implemented at the federal or state levels in Nigeria.

The association in a press conference on Sunday, said that it noted with surprise the release of the circular titled; Internship Programme In Public/Civil Service with reference number CIR/ HOS/21/Vol.1/052.

In a statement jointly signed by the association’s Chairman and Secretary, Dr Oluwajimi Sodipo and Dr Ismail Ajibowo, said government was urged to keep to its commitment that the above cited circular would not affect the wages of medical doctors working as house officers and NYSC doctors.

“This commitment was made by top government officials of the Lagos state government including the honorable commissioner of Health and Establishments, Training and Pensions.

“The long standing issue of salary disparity should be resolved as approved by Mr Governor in September 2020. This would also help to stem the tide of attrition among doctors in the state and provide skilled manpower for the expanding health infrastructure in the state.

“The officers committee were mandated to interface with the government to ensure prompt resolution of the problems of stagnation and regularization based on the contents of previous agreements with government and similarly mandated to interface with government on the prompt implementation of the Medical Residency Training Act 2016 as approved by Mr Governor.”

The association amongst others said it observed the ongoing infrastructural development in health facilities by Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as well as the high levels of attrition among doctors in the state which is worse especially among younger medical doctors.

While reaffirming its duty bound to protect the medical profession as enshrined in the physicians oath and welfare of members, the Guild reiterates its commitment to the THEMES agenda of the Governor by ensuring best medical practice.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.